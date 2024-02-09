CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.23

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.23 and last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 162535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBIZ

CBIZ Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.