CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01, RTT News reports. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CDW Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.42. 163,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $247.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.68.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

