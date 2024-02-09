CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CX. Barclays cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.37.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,723 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,815,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,972,000 after purchasing an additional 832,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,776,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 431,683 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
