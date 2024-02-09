Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 315.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,682 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after buying an additional 423,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,251,000 after buying an additional 134,892 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Centene by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,764,000 after buying an additional 1,395,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. 1,022,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centene

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.