Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 16.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CENT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,730.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

