Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENT traded down $8.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 403,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,730.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $5,262.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

