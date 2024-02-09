Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ CENTA traded down $7.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $39.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,730.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

