Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.47

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and traded as high as $12.77. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 142,196 shares trading hands.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.60%. Equities analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

