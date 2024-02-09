Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CENX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of CENX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 972,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,852. The stock has a market cap of $962.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

