CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.85

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 447475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

CG Oncology Stock Up 6.5 %

In other news, Director Hong Fang Song bought 263,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,664,632. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968 over the last ninety days.

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

