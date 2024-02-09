Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Holdings Lifted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,141 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for approximately 2.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Chart Industries worth $92,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.45. 460,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.90 and a 200 day moving average of $145.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

