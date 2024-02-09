Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.91. Chimerix shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 160,883 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Chimerix Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $6,240,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Chimerix by 83.5% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 4,377,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 819.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 892,726 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 708,976 shares during the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

