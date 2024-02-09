Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.29 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG traded down $46.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,620.48. 386,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,434. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,318.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2,076.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,725.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,454.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,972,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,525.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,802,000 after purchasing an additional 52,041 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

