Christie Group (LON:CTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.00

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.07), with a volume of 5664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.10).

Christie Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.99. The firm has a market cap of £23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,750.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.77.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

