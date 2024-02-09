Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Chubb Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CB traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.03. 816,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,634. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.38.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

