CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.95 and last traded at C$9.95. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.88.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.18.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th.
