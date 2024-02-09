Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $172,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $329.48. 1,130,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,582. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.06. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $330.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

