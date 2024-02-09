City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $351.34

Shares of City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.34 ($4.40) and traded as low as GBX 347 ($4.35). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.36), with a volume of 16,007 shares trading hands.

City of London Investment Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 330.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 351.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of £178.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,187.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Get City of London Investment Group alerts:

City of London Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,000.00%.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.