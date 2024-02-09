Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.83.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $19.16 on Friday, hitting $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,289,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.95 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 933,442 shares of company stock valued at $71,314,680. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $6,433,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

