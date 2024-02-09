Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $90.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.83.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $19.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,289,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,705. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of -178.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,002,489.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $3,730,788.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,161,527.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,002,489.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 933,442 shares of company stock worth $71,314,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

