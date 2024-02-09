CLS (LON:CLI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 114 ($1.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.
CLS Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of LON CLI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 90.50 ($1.13). 658,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,386. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.73. CLS has a 12 month low of GBX 83.30 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.38 ($2.05).
About CLS
