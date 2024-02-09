CLS (LON:CLI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 114 ($1.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

CLS Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON CLI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 90.50 ($1.13). 658,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,386. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.73. CLS has a 12 month low of GBX 83.30 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.38 ($2.05).

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

