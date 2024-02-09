CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 206,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,405,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CME Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in CME Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 35,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.22. The company had a trading volume of 836,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.64. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

