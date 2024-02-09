Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Down 6.4%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.97. 815,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,621,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $506.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.