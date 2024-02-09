Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$148.15 and last traded at C$148.39. 47,677 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 39,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$150.97.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from C$121.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$156.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$145.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

