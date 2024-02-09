Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $232.86

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $232.86 and last traded at $232.50, with a volume of 104779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.