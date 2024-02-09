Command Security (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Command Security Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 51,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 8,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Command Security Trading Up 1.1 %

Command Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Command Security Corporation provides uniformed security officers and aviation security services in the United States. It operates through Security and Aviation Safeguards divisions. The Security division offers armed and unarmed uniformed security personnel for access control, loss prevention, mobile patrols, traffic control, security console/system operators, and fire safety directors, as well as personnel for reception, concierge, and front desk/doorman operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Command Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Command Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.