Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.05% of Newmont worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Newmont by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.73. 7,741,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,222,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

