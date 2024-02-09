Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 273,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 446,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after buying an additional 61,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $151,346,000 after purchasing an additional 141,879 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $468.98. 14,526,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,708,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 890,289 shares of company stock valued at $317,907,575. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

