Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $81.99 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 3.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $81,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Comcast by 14.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 827,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,693,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $11,858,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 26,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.98. 18,901,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,304,537. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

