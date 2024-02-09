Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes $10.91 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $116.86. 4,040,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650,888. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

