Comparing authID (NASDAQ:AUID) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

authID (NASDAQ:AUID) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares authID and Check Point Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio authID $530,000.00 151.65 -$24.23 million N/A N/A Check Point Software Technologies $2.41 billion 7.96 $796.90 million $7.12 23.08

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than authID.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

68.3% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of authID shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares authID and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets authID -6,685.77% -779.67% -282.89% Check Point Software Technologies 34.80% 30.81% 15.73%

Volatility & Risk

authID has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for authID and Check Point Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score authID 0 0 0 0 N/A Check Point Software Technologies 2 14 10 0 2.31

Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $154.86, indicating a potential downside of 5.75%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than authID.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats authID on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About authID

authID Inc. provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop. It provides Biometric Identity Verification, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on a variety of ground truth sources, including chip-based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and driver's licenses; Human Factor Authentication that delivers trusted FIDO2 strong authentication for device-based passwordless login and transaction authentication that is tied to a trusted identity; Cloud-Based Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication, which provides any bank, enterprise, or government department a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent as part of any type of electronic transaction; and Identity – Portal that enables enterprises to get started with its identity products without any integration. The company also offers SEARCH, a biometric matching software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing. The company was formerly known as Ipsidy Inc. and changed its name to authID Inc. authID Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. The company also offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business (SMB) to large enterprise data center and telco-grade environments; and threat prevention technologies and zero-day protections. In addition, the company provides cloud network security, security and posture management, cloud workload protection, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Further, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. The company has a strategic partnership with Revelstoke to automate detection and response solutions. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

