Compound (COMP) Tops One Day Volume of $36.02 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $55.61 or 0.00117770 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $448.83 million and approximately $36.02 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00021396 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007533 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,071,638 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,071,637.87622706 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 54.14950777 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $29,524,145.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

