Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 50,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 49,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £7.97 million, a PE ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

