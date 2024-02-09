CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.70

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €32.70 ($35.16) and last traded at €32.98 ($35.46), with a volume of 86187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €39.76 ($42.75).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.58.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.