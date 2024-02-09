Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.0 million-$950.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.1 million. Confluent also updated its FY24 guidance to approx $0.17 EPS.

Confluent Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,233,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,566. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $165,929.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 417,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Confluent by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Confluent by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Confluent by 1,082.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 305,791 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

