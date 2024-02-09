Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) and Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Head to Head Review

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) and Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Constellation Software has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Else Nutrition has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Constellation Software and Else Nutrition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Else Nutrition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Constellation Software currently has a consensus target price of $1,112.50, suggesting a potential downside of 59.32%. Given Constellation Software’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Else Nutrition.

This table compares Constellation Software and Else Nutrition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $6.62 billion N/A $513.00 million $24.87 111.42 Else Nutrition $6.56 million 3.24 -$13.55 million ($0.10) -1.56

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Else Nutrition. Else Nutrition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Software and Else Nutrition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 6.63% 67.16% 14.21% Else Nutrition -168.87% -165.83% -76.33%

Summary

Constellation Software beats Else Nutrition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. It serves public and private sector markets. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products. The company also offers its products through online. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

