Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Shares Down 0.6%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 71,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 66,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

