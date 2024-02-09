Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.70

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.70 and traded as low as $24.66. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.
Corning Natural Gas Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70.
Corning Natural Gas Company Profile
Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe.
