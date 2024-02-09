CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $479,900.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.95, for a total value of $479,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,389 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,640.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CorVel Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.27. 40,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,233. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.80 and a 200 day moving average of $216.26. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $255.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.08.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
