CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $479,900.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.95, for a total value of $479,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,389 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,640.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.27. 40,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,233. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.80 and a 200 day moving average of $216.26. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $255.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CorVel by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

