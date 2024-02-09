Cosmos (ATOM) Price Up 9.4% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.88 billion and $169.85 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $10.05 or 0.00021204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00083761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 386,055,807 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.