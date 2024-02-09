Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.
Costamare Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of CMRE stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.39. Costamare has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.
Costamare Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.
Institutional Trading of Costamare
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.
Costamare Company Profile
Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
