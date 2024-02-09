Covenant Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.91 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Covenant has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Covenant has a market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $10,993.58 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,594,263 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

