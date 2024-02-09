Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Trading Up 2.1%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 16,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Crescita Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$9.60 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

About Crescita Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescita Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescita Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.