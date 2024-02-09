CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.850-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. CSG Systems International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85 to $4.15 EPS.

Shares of CSGS stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 428,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.67%. Analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,858 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

