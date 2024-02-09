Daniel Bradbury Sells 2,074 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $48,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $371,749.20.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 1,200 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $24,012.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 6,875 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $138,118.75.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daniel Bradbury sold 200 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $4,004.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,340 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $87,147.20.

On Friday, December 1st, Daniel Bradbury sold 9,545 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $191,377.25.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 17,342 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $348,921.04.

On Friday, November 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 800 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $16,016.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $115,330.20.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 120,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,372. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 37.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

