DAO Maker Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $217.18 million and $2.69 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 256,517,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,504,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

