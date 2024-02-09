DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,622 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. 11,254,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,278,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

