DB Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.34. 153,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $959.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

