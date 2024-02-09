DB Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,810,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,941,703. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $437.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.84.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.