Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.69% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCPH. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $35,234.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

